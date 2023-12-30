How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: CBS
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- In games Oregon shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
- The Ducks are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 186th.
- The Ducks average 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62 the Bruins allow.
- When Oregon puts up more than 62 points, it is 9-3.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon scored 73 points per game last season at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged on the road (67.4).
- The Ducks gave up 63.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69 in away games.
- In terms of total threes made, Oregon performed better in home games last season, making 7.2 per game, compared to 7 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.7% clip in road games.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Syracuse
|L 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Kent State
|W 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/28/2023
|USC
|W 82-74
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/30/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
