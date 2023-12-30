The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: CBS

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.

In games Oregon shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Ducks are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 186th.

The Ducks average 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62 the Bruins allow.

When Oregon puts up more than 62 points, it is 9-3.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon scored 73 points per game last season at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged on the road (67.4).

The Ducks gave up 63.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69 in away games.

In terms of total threes made, Oregon performed better in home games last season, making 7.2 per game, compared to 7 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.7% clip in road games.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule