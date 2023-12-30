The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. UCLA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: CBS

Oregon vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Oregon has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Ducks' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

UCLA has compiled a 4-7-1 record against the spread this year.

A total of four Bruins games this year have gone over the point total.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Oregon is 40th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (69th).

The Ducks' national championship odds have fallen from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the 20th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +10000, Oregon has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 UCLA is 34th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+8000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 110th, a difference of 76 spots.

The Bruins' national championship odds have dropped from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +8000, the 16th-biggest change among all teams.

UCLA has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

