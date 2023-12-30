The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. UCLA matchup.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Oregon has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of seven out of the Ducks' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

UCLA has compiled a 4-7-1 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, four out of the Bruins' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Oddsmakers rate Oregon considerably higher (40th in the country) than the computer rankings do (69th).

The Ducks' national championship odds have dropped from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +10000, the 20th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Oregon has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 UCLA, based on its national championship odds (+8000), ranks much better (34th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (110th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Bruins' national championship odds down from +3000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 16th-biggest change.

The implied probability of UCLA winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.