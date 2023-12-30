The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) hope to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. UCLA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline UCLA Moneyline

Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Oregon has covered eight times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

UCLA has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

Bruins games have hit the over four out of 12 times this year.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Oddsmakers rate Oregon much higher (40th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (66th).

The Ducks were +6000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +10000, which is the 20th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Oregon has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.