Oregon vs. UCLA December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the Oregon Ducks (7-2, 0-0 Pac-12), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Oregon Players to Watch
- Jermaine Couisnard: 12.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kwame Evans Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Keeshawn Barthelemy: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jadrian Tracey: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
UCLA Players to Watch
- Sebastian Mack: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adem Bona: 13.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will McClendon: 5.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oregon vs. UCLA Stat Comparison
|Oregon Rank
|Oregon AVG
|UCLA AVG
|UCLA Rank
|74th
|80.2
|Points Scored
|68.1
|308th
|152nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|59.7
|7th
|140th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|36.8
|182nd
|208th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|173rd
|148th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|4.2
|356th
|106th
|14.8
|Assists
|13.0
|216th
|61st
|10.3
|Turnovers
|10.8
|91st
