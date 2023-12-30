The UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the Oregon Ducks (7-2, 0-0 Pac-12), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oregon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Players to Watch

Jermaine Couisnard: 12.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kwame Evans Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Keeshawn Barthelemy: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kario Oquendo: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jadrian Tracey: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Players to Watch

Sebastian Mack: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Adem Bona: 13.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Andrews: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Will McClendon: 5.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank 74th 80.2 Points Scored 68.1 308th 152nd 69.7 Points Allowed 59.7 7th 140th 37.7 Rebounds 36.8 182nd 208th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd 148th 7.9 3pt Made 4.2 356th 106th 14.8 Assists 13.0 216th 61st 10.3 Turnovers 10.8 91st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.