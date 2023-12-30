The UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the Oregon Ducks (7-2, 0-0 Pac-12), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Information

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jermaine Couisnard: 12.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kwame Evans Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kario Oquendo: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jadrian Tracey: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Mack: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Adem Bona: 13.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 10.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dylan Andrews: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Will McClendon: 5.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oregon vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank
74th 80.2 Points Scored 68.1 308th
152nd 69.7 Points Allowed 59.7 7th
140th 37.7 Rebounds 36.8 182nd
208th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd
148th 7.9 3pt Made 4.2 356th
106th 14.8 Assists 13.0 216th
61st 10.3 Turnovers 10.8 91st

