The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 136.5.

Oregon vs. UCLA Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -6.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 136.5 points five times.

Oregon's outings this year have an average total of 150.4, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Ducks are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon has covered the spread more often than UCLA this season, putting up an ATS record of 6-3-0, as opposed to the 4-6-0 mark of UCLA.

Oregon vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 5 55.6% 79.3 147.1 71.2 133.2 145.2 UCLA 2 20% 67.8 147.1 62.0 133.2 133.0

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

Oregon won 10 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The 79.3 points per game the Ducks put up are 17.3 more points than the Bruins allow (62.0).

When Oregon puts up more than 62.0 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 6-3-0 4-2 4-5-0 UCLA 4-6-0 1-0 3-7-0

Oregon vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon UCLA 15-6 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 9-2 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

