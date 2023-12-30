Oregon vs. UCLA: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.
Oregon vs. UCLA Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Oregon
|-7.5
|136.5
Oregon Betting Records & Stats
- Oregon's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 136.5 points five times.
- Oregon has an average point total of 150.4 in its contests this year, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Ducks' ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.
- Oregon has been the favorite in nine games this season and won eight (88.9%) of those contests.
- The Ducks have entered five games this season favored by -350 or more, and won each of those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oregon has a 77.8% chance to win.
Oregon vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon
|5
|55.6%
|79.3
|147.1
|71.2
|133.2
|145.2
|UCLA
|2
|20%
|67.8
|147.1
|62
|133.2
|133
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- Oregon won 10 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Ducks score 17.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Bruins allow (62).
- When Oregon scores more than 62 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon
|6-3-0
|3-2
|4-5-0
|UCLA
|4-6-0
|0-0
|3-7-0
Oregon vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon
|UCLA
|15-6
|Home Record
|17-0
|4-6
|Away Record
|9-2
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|73
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.8
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.8
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
