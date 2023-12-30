Will Portland be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Portland's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Portland's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Portland ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 170

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland's best wins

When Portland defeated the Long Beach State Beach, who are ranked No. 130 in the RPI, on November 6 by a score of 78-73, it was its best win of the season so far. Chris Austin was the top scorer in the signature win over Long Beach State, posting 17 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

81-70 at home over Wyoming (No. 161/RPI) on December 1

83-72 on the road over North Dakota (No. 227/RPI) on December 9

76-65 at home over UC Riverside (No. 228/RPI) on November 12

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Portland has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Portland has been handed the 189th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Pilots' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games versus teams that are above .500 and none against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Portland's 16 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Portland's next game

Matchup: Portland Pilots vs. Pacific Tigers

Portland Pilots vs. Pacific Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: WCC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Portland games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.