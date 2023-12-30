For bracketology insights on Portland and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Portland ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 144

Portland's best wins

Portland notched its best win of the season on November 30 by securing a 91-60 victory over the Oregon Ducks, the No. 68-ranked team based on the RPI. Dyani Ananiev, as the top scorer in the victory over Oregon, amassed 15 points, while Maisie Burnham was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

73-64 at home over Montana State (No. 136/RPI) on December 2

72-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 168/RPI) on November 6

68-63 on the road over UTEP (No. 278/RPI) on December 9

67-54 on the road over Portland State (No. 318/RPI) on December 20

89-61 on the road over Seattle U (No. 351/RPI) on November 14

Portland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Pilots have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (three).

Schedule insights

Portland gets the 72nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Pilots' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at Portland's upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Portland's next game

Matchup: Portland Pilots vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Portland Pilots vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

