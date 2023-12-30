Saturday's game between the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) and the Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at ICCU Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Portland State coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Portland State vs. Idaho Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Portland State vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland State 71, Idaho 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland State vs. Idaho

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland State (-0.5)

Portland State (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Idaho's record against the spread this season is 6-5-0, while Portland State's is 5-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Vandals are 6-5-0 and the Vikings are 2-5-0. Idaho is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games, while Portland State has gone 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.5 points per game, 240th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.8 per outing to rank 124th in college basketball.

The 37.8 rebounds per game Portland State accumulates rank 126th in the country. Their opponents grab 37.3.

Portland State knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

Portland State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 10.5 (74th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (124th in college basketball).

