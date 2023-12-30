How to Watch Portland State vs. Idaho on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:18 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Portland State vs. Idaho Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Portland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Vandals have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- In games Portland State shoots better than 43.5% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Vikings are the 126th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vandals rank 284th.
- The 72.5 points per game the Vikings score are only 4.0 more points than the Vandals allow (68.5).
- Portland State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.
Portland State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Portland State has performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 83.0 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game in away games.
- The Vikings are allowing 66.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.0 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (71.0).
- When playing at home, Portland State is draining 1.6 more threes per game (8.5) than away from home (6.9). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (30.0%).
Portland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 69-65
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/18/2023
|@ Fresno State
|W 75-72
|Save Mart Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Eastern Washington
|L 91-57
|Reese Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|1/11/2024
|Idaho State
|-
|Viking Pavillion
