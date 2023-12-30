The Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Portland State vs. Idaho Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Portland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Vandals have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • In games Portland State shoots better than 43.5% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Vikings are the 126th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vandals rank 284th.
  • The 72.5 points per game the Vikings score are only 4.0 more points than the Vandals allow (68.5).
  • Portland State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Portland State has performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 83.0 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game in away games.
  • The Vikings are allowing 66.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.0 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (71.0).
  • When playing at home, Portland State is draining 1.6 more threes per game (8.5) than away from home (6.9). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (30.0%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ San Diego L 69-65 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/18/2023 @ Fresno State W 75-72 Save Mart Center
12/28/2023 @ Eastern Washington L 91-57 Reese Court
12/30/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena
1/6/2024 @ UMKC - Swinney Recreation Center
1/11/2024 Idaho State - Viking Pavillion

