The Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Portland State vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Portland State Stats Insights

The Vikings make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Vandals have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

In games Portland State shoots better than 43.5% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Vikings are the 126th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vandals rank 284th.

The 72.5 points per game the Vikings score are only 4.0 more points than the Vandals allow (68.5).

Portland State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Portland State has performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 83.0 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game in away games.

The Vikings are allowing 66.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.0 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (71.0).

When playing at home, Portland State is draining 1.6 more threes per game (8.5) than away from home (6.9). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (30.0%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule