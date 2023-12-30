The Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Portland State vs. Idaho matchup in this article.

Portland State vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State vs. Idaho Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Portland State Moneyline Idaho Moneyline

Portland State vs. Idaho Betting Trends

Portland State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

So far this season, three out of the Vikings' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Idaho has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Vandals' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.