Saturday's game features the Idaho Vandals (6-5) and the Portland State Vikings (5-6) clashing at Pamplin Sports Center (on December 30) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-59 win for Idaho, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Vikings suffered a 68-58 loss to Eastern Washington.

Portland State vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Portland State vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 63, Portland State 59

Other Big Sky Predictions

Portland State Schedule Analysis

On November 9, the Vikings picked up their best win of the season, a 71-62 victory over the UC Davis Aggies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 204) in our computer rankings.

Portland State has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

The Vikings have three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Portland State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 204) on November 9

72-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 225) on November 29

75-68 at home over Seattle U (No. 319) on November 25

Portland State Leaders

Esmeralda Morales: 19.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (37-for-93)

19.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (37-for-93) Mia 'Uhila: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Rhema Ogele: 12 PTS, 53.4 FG%

12 PTS, 53.4 FG% Lana Wenger: 5.6 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

5.6 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Century McCartney: 3.5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings' -44 scoring differential (being outscored by four points per game) is a result of scoring 61 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while allowing 65 per contest (206th in college basketball).

The Vikings are posting 65.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 55.6 points per contest.

Portland State gives up 66.5 points per game at home, compared to 63.2 on the road.

