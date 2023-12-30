What are Portland State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Portland State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-1 NR NR 33

Portland State's best wins

Portland State picked up its best win of the season on November 9, when it beat the UCSB Gauchos, who rank No. 197 in the RPI rankings, 82-76. Isaiah Johnson led the charge against UCSB, putting up 16 points. Next on the team was Kendall Munson with 10 points.

Next best wins

75-72 on the road over Fresno State (No. 209/RPI) on December 18

75-74 at home over Portland (No. 225/RPI) on November 28

66-63 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 245/RPI) on November 17

77-72 on the road over Idaho (No. 285/RPI) on December 30

62-55 on the road over Air Force (No. 303/RPI) on November 6

Portland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Vikings have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Portland State has been handed the 263rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Vikings' upcoming schedule includes 17 games against teams with worse records and seven games versus teams with records above .500.

PSU has 17 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Portland State's next game

Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos vs. Portland State Vikings

UMKC Kangaroos vs. Portland State Vikings Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: Summit League Network

