If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Portland State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Portland State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-2 NR NR 191

Portland State's best wins

Portland State, in its best win of the season, beat the UC Davis Aggies 71-62 on November 9. Rhema Ogele was the top scorer in the signature victory over UC Davis, dropping 24 points with 11 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

72-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 306/RPI) on November 29

75-68 at home over Seattle U (No. 351/RPI) on November 25

Portland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-4

Based on the RPI, the Vikings have four losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Portland State has the 200th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Vikings have nine games remaining against teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

PSU has 18 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Portland State's next game

Matchup: UMKC Kangaroos vs. Portland State Vikings

UMKC Kangaroos vs. Portland State Vikings Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

