Portland State vs. Idaho December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho Vandals (6-4, 0-0 Big Sky) meet the Portland State Vikings (8-3, 0-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Portland State vs. Idaho Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Portland State Players to Watch
- Jorell Saterfield: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaelen Allen: 10.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ismail Habib: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Woods: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Idaho Players to Watch
- Julius Mims: 9.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- D'Angelo Minnis: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Quinn Denker: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyson Rose: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Terren Frank: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Portland State vs. Idaho Stat Comparison
|Idaho Rank
|Idaho AVG
|Portland State AVG
|Portland State Rank
|207th
|74
|Points Scored
|73.7
|220th
|82nd
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|76th
|226th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|38.4
|100th
|264th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|134th
|89th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8.3
|112th
|163rd
|13.9
|Assists
|14.4
|131st
|131st
|11.3
|Turnovers
|9.5
|28th
