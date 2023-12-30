The Idaho Vandals (6-4, 0-0 Big Sky) meet the Portland State Vikings (8-3, 0-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Portland State vs. Idaho Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Portland State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland State Players to Watch

Jorell Saterfield: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Kaelen Allen: 10.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ismail Habib: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Woods: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho Players to Watch

Julius Mims: 9.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK D'Angelo Minnis: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Quinn Denker: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyson Rose: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Terren Frank: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State vs. Idaho Stat Comparison

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank 207th 74 Points Scored 73.7 220th 82nd 66.8 Points Allowed 66.5 76th 226th 35.6 Rebounds 38.4 100th 264th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th 89th 8.6 3pt Made 8.3 112th 163rd 13.9 Assists 14.4 131st 131st 11.3 Turnovers 9.5 28th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.