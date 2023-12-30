The Idaho Vandals (6-4, 0-0 Big Sky) meet the Portland State Vikings (8-3, 0-0 Big Sky) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. Idaho Game Information

Portland State Players to Watch

  • Jorell Saterfield: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kaelen Allen: 10.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ismail Habib: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Woods: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Idaho Players to Watch

  • Julius Mims: 9.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • D'Angelo Minnis: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Quinn Denker: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyson Rose: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Terren Frank: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Portland State vs. Idaho Stat Comparison

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank
207th 74 Points Scored 73.7 220th
82nd 66.8 Points Allowed 66.5 76th
226th 35.6 Rebounds 38.4 100th
264th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th
89th 8.6 3pt Made 8.3 112th
163rd 13.9 Assists 14.4 131st
131st 11.3 Turnovers 9.5 28th

