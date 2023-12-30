The Portland State Vikings (5-4) meet the Idaho Vandals (4-4) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Portland State vs. Idaho Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Portland State Players to Watch

Esmeralda Morales: 20.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Mia 'Uhila: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Rhema Ogele: 12.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Century McCartney: 3.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

3.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Idaho Players to Watch

Hope Butera: 9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Kennedy Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Sarah Schmitt: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Amalie Langer: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Asha Phillips: 7.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

