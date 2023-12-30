Portland State vs. Idaho December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Portland State Vikings (5-4) meet the Idaho Vandals (4-4) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Portland State vs. Idaho Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Portland State Players to Watch
- Esmeralda Morales: 20.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mia 'Uhila: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rhema Ogele: 12.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Century McCartney: 3.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Idaho Players to Watch
- Hope Butera: 9.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kennedy Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sarah Schmitt: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amalie Langer: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Asha Phillips: 7.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
