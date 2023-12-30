The Idaho Vandals (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky) host the Portland State Vikings (9-4, 0-1 Big Sky) after winning three straight home games. The Vikings are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 138.5.

Portland State vs. Idaho Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Portland State -3.5 138.5

Portland State Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Portland State and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 combined points.

The average total in Portland State's outings this year is 141.3, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings are 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Portland State (5-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 16.9% more often than Idaho (6-5-0) this season.

Portland State vs. Idaho Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Portland State 3 42.9% 72.5 144.2 68.8 137.3 145.1 Idaho 7 63.6% 71.7 144.2 68.5 137.3 141.2

Additional Portland State Insights & Trends

Portland State put together a 4-14-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Vikings put up 72.5 points per game, only four more points than the 68.5 the Vandals allow.

When Portland State scores more than 68.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Portland State vs. Idaho Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Portland State 5-2-0 0-0 2-5-0 Idaho 6-5-0 3-4 6-5-0

Portland State vs. Idaho Home/Away Splits

Portland State Idaho 4-0 Home Record 5-2 4-3 Away Record 1-4 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 4-1-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 83 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.7 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-4-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

