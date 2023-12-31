Find out how each Big Sky team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Weber State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-4

9-4 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th

174th Last Game: W 86-64 vs Montana State

Next Game

Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 18-11

6-7 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 144th

144th Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th

37th Last Game: W 87-61 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Dakota

@ South Dakota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Summit League Network

3. Montana

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-9

8-5 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 159th

159th Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 76-68 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Dakota State

@ North Dakota State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Summit League Network

4. Portland State

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-8

10-4 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 187th

187th Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st

261st Last Game: W 77-72 vs Idaho

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMKC

@ UMKC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 TV Channel: Summit League Network

5. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-15

6-6 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 208th

208th Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th

147th Last Game: W 92-77 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Dakota

@ North Dakota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Summit League Network

6. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-18

6-7 | 14-18 Overall Rank: 254th

254th Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd

182nd Last Game: L 92-77 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: @ Omaha

@ Omaha Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Summit League Network

7. Idaho

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 11-18

7-7 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd

282nd Last Game: L 77-72 vs Portland State

Next Game

Opponent: St. Thomas

St. Thomas Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Montana State

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 10-18

6-7 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 260th

260th Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th

165th Last Game: L 86-64 vs Weber State

Next Game

Opponent: Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Idaho State

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-26

4-9 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 307th

307th Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: L 76-68 vs Montana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Denver

@ Denver Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)

10. Sacramento State

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 2-27

3-10 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 332nd

332nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th

184th Last Game: L 87-61 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game