At Lumen Field in Week 17, the Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers pass defense and Levi Wallace. See below for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Steelers 147.8 10.6 14 56 9.54

D.K. Metcalf vs. Levi Wallace Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf has hauled in 60 receptions for 998 yards (71.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

In terms of passing yards, Seattle has 3,440 (229.3 per game), 15th in the league.

The Seahawks score 21.3 points per game, 19th in the NFL.

Seattle averages 34.3 pass attempts per contest this season, placing it 16th in the league.

In the red zone, the Seahawks rank 11th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 63 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 48.8%.

Levi Wallace & the Steelers' Defense

Levi Wallace has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 36 tackles and 11 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,461) and 22nd in passing touchdowns allowed (21).

So far this year, the Steelers' defense has been producing, as it ranks seventh in the league with 19.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 21st with 5,223 total yards allowed (348.2 per game).

Pittsburgh has allowed five players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Levi Wallace Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Levi Wallace Rec. Targets 105 61 Def. Targets Receptions 60 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.6 33 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 998 36 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.3 2.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 319 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 20 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 2 Interceptions

