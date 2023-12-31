D'Wayne Eskridge did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 17 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Eskridge's stats below.

D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Seahawks have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Tyler Lockett (LP/rest): 76 Rec; 813 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 17 Rec; 183 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Noah Fant (DNP/knee): 27 Rec; 355 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Jaxon Smith-Njigba (LP/knee): 59 Rec; 602 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Eskridge 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 0 0 0 0

Eskridge Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Browns 0 0 0 Week 11 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 12 49ers 0 0 0

