Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards allowed, at 230.7 per game.

Through the air this year, Smith has recorded 3,145 passing yards (241.9 per game), connecting on 284 of 438 attempts (64.8%) for 17 TD throws and nine picks. In the running game, Smith has contributed 94 rushing yards on 31 carries (and one TD), averaging 7.2 yards per game on the ground.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smith vs. the Steelers

Smith vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 209 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 209 PASS YPG / PASS TD Pittsburgh has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Steelers have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 13 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Steelers have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

Smith will play against the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Steelers allow 230.7 passing yards per game.

The Steelers' defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 21 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Seahawks vs Steelers on Fubo!

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Steelers

Passing Yards: 248.5 (-115)

248.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Passing Insights

Smith has finished above his passing yards prop total in six of 13 opportunities this season.

The Seahawks, who are 19th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 60.0% of the time while running 40.0%.

Smith is No. 11 in the league averaging 7.2 yards per attempt (3,145 total yards passing).

Smith has completed at least one touchdown pass in 10 of 13 games, including multiple TDs six times.

He has 18 total touchdowns this season (60.0% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Smith has passed 59 times out of his 438 total attempts while in the red zone (45.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-115)

Smith Rushing Insights

Smith has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (30.8%) out of 13 opportunities.

Smith has one rushing touchdown this season in 13 games played.

He has eight red zone carries for 12.1% of the team share (his team runs on 51.2% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 12/24/2023 Week 16 25-for-36 / 227 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 23-for-41 / 334 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 18-for-27 / 180 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 22-for-34 / 233 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 31-for-47 / 369 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.