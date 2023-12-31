With the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Geno Smith a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has 94 yards on 31 carries (7.2 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Smith has one rushing TD in 13 games.

Geno Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Rams 16 26 112 1 0 1 6 0 Week 2 @Lions 32 41 328 2 0 3 20 0 Week 3 Panthers 23 36 296 1 1 4 -4 0 Week 4 @Giants 13 20 110 1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 27 41 326 0 2 4 20 0 Week 7 Cardinals 18 24 219 2 1 6 10 0 Week 8 Browns 23 37 254 2 2 2 -3 0 Week 9 @Ravens 13 28 157 0 1 2 4 0 Week 10 Commanders 31 47 369 2 0 1 13 0 Week 11 @Rams 22 34 233 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 49ers 18 27 180 0 1 4 21 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 23 41 334 3 1 2 6 1 Week 16 @Titans 25 36 227 2 0 1 2 0

