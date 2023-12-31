Will Jake Bobo Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jake Bobo was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Bobo's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Jake Bobo and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 17, Bobo has 17 receptions for 183 yards -- 10.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 23 occasions.
Keep an eye on Bobo's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jake Bobo Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Seahawks have four other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Tyler Lockett (LP/rest): 76 Rec; 813 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Noah Fant (DNP/knee): 27 Rec; 355 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- D'Wayne Eskridge (DNP/ribs): 0 Rec
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (LP/knee): 59 Rec; 602 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Cedric Tillman
- Click Here for Equanimeous St. Brown
- Click Here for Brock Wright
- Click Here for Marquise Goodwin
- Click Here for Aaron Rodgers
Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Bobo 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|23
|17
|183
|79
|2
|10.8
Bobo Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Lions
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Week 4
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|2
|2
|43
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|61
|1
|Week 8
|Browns
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|3
|1
|8
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.