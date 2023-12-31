Will Kenneth Walker III get into the end zone when the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers play in Week 17 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Walker has carried the ball 192 times for a team-high 774 yards (59.5 per game), with seven touchdowns.

Walker has also tacked on 25 catches for 234 yards (18 per game) and one touchdown.

Walker has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns twice this season. He has scored on the ground in five games in all.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 19 63 0 1 64 1 Week 11 @Rams 4 18 0 1 -2 0 Week 14 @49ers 8 21 0 4 33 0 Week 15 Eagles 19 86 1 3 26 0 Week 16 @Titans 16 54 0 1 2 0

