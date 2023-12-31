Will Kenneth Walker III Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Walker's stats can be found below.
Entering Week 17, Walker has 192 carries for 774 yards and seven touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.0 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 25 receptions (33 targets) for 234 yards.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.
Week 17 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Walker 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|192
|774
|7
|4.0
|33
|25
|234
|1
Walker Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|12
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17
|43
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|18
|97
|2
|3
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|17
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|19
|62
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|26
|105
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|8
|66
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|9
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|19
|63
|0
|1
|64
|1
|Week 11
|@Rams
|4
|18
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|8
|21
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|19
|86
|1
|3
|26
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|16
|54
|0
|1
|2
|0
