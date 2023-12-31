Kenneth Walker III will be facing the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Seattle Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In the running game, Walker has put up a team-leading 774 rushing yards (59.5 ypg) on 192 attempts while scoring seven rushing TDs. Also, Walker has recorded 25 receptions for 234 yards (18.0 ypg) and one receiving TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Walker and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walker vs. the Steelers

Walker vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Steelers during the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 117.5 rushing yards per game allowed by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

The Steelers have the No. 4 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (0.5 per game).

Watch Seahawks vs Steelers on Fubo!

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Walker with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Walker Rushing Insights

Walker has hit the rushing yards over in four of 13 opportunities (30.8%).

The Seahawks have passed 60.0% of the time and run 40.0% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 342 rushes this season. He's handled 192 of those carries (56.1%).

In five of his games this season, Walker has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has 26.7% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

He has 36 carries in the red zone (54.5% of his team's 66 red zone rushes).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Walker Receiving Insights

Walker, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 13 games this year.

Walker has 6.4% of his team's target share (33 targets on 514 passing attempts).

He has averaged 7.1 yards per target (234 yards on 33 targets).

Walker has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Walker (three red zone targets) has been targeted 4.8% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Titans 12/24/2023 Week 16 16 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 19 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 19 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.