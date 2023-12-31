The Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Noah Fant score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Fant's 27 receptions have turned into 355 yards (25.4 per game). He has been targeted on 37 occasions.

Fant, in 13 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Noah Fant Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 4 0 Week 12 49ers 2 2 25 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @49ers 4 2 35 0 Week 15 Eagles 5 3 16 0

