Sunday's contest between the Oregon State Beavers (11-0) and Oregon Ducks (9-4) at Gill Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oregon State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Ducks are coming off of a 70-63 win over Oklahoma State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 73, Oregon 60

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Schedule Analysis

The Ducks registered their best win of the season on December 21, when they claimed a 70-63 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 60) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Oregon is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins, but also tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

Oregon 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on December 21

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 112) on November 16

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 114) on November 6

61-48 at home over UTSA (No. 135) on December 17

59-51 at home over Idaho (No. 149) on December 8

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%

16.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 12.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%

12.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG% Chance Gray: 14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (32-for-90)

14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (32-for-90) Sofia Bell: 8.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34 FG%, 31 3PT% (22-for-71)

8.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34 FG%, 31 3PT% (22-for-71) Kennedi Williams: 2.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.4 points per game (166th in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per contest (137th in college basketball).

At home, the Ducks score 67 points per game. Away, they average 67.4.

In 2023-24 Oregon is allowing 16.1 fewer points per game at home (55.3) than away (71.4).

