Sunday's game that pits the Oregon State Beavers (11-0) against the Oregon Ducks (9-4) at Gill Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-60 in favor of Oregon State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Beavers won their last matchup 80-51 against Morgan State on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 73, Oregon 60

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

On December 21 versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings, the Beavers notched their best win of the season, a 77-65 victory at a neutral site.

Oregon State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Beavers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-65 over Texas Tech (No. 58) on December 21

63-56 at home over Villanova (No. 66) on November 12

80-52 at home over Santa Clara (No. 70) on December 15

78-58 at home over Jackson State (No. 119) on December 9

76-52 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on December 2

Oregon State Leaders

Raegan Beers: 19.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 69.4 FG%

19.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 69.4 FG% Talia van Oelhoffen: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 42.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

10.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 42.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Kelsey Rees: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 51.9 3PT% (14-for-27)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 51.9 3PT% (14-for-27) Timea Gardiner: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45)

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45) Donovyn Hunter: 6.3 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers outscore opponents by 23.1 points per game (scoring 80.4 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball while allowing 57.3 per contest to rank 66th in college basketball) and have a +254 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.