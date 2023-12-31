Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Oregon State Beavers (8-0) versus the Oregon Ducks (8-3), at 5:00 PM ET.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Game Information

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Grace Vanslooten: 15.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Phillipina Kyei: 12.5 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Chance Gray: 13.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sofia Bell: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sarah Rambus: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Raegan Beers: 19.1 PTS, 12.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Talia van Oelhoffen: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kelsey Rees: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Timea Gardiner: 9.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • AJ Marotte: 8.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

