Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Arizona

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 27-4

10-3 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 100-82 vs Stanford

Next Game

Opponent: Colorado

Colorado Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Utah

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

11-2 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 95-90 vs Washington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arizona State

@ Arizona State Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Colorado

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

11-2 | 25-6 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 74-67 vs Washington State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arizona

@ Arizona Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Washington

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 23-8

8-5 | 23-8 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 95-90 vs Utah

Next Game

Opponent: Oregon

Oregon Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Washington State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-12

9-4 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th

113th Last Game: L 74-67 vs Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: Oregon State

Oregon State Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Oregon

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

10-3 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th

49th Last Game: W 64-59 vs UCLA

Next Game

Opponent: @ Washington

@ Washington Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Stanford

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-14

6-6 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

41st Last Game: W 100-82 vs Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. USC

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-17

6-7 | 14-17 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th

48th Last Game: L 86-70 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Opponent: Cal

Cal Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. UCLA

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-21

6-7 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: L 64-59 vs Oregon

Next Game

Opponent: Stanford

Stanford Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Arizona State

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-20

8-5 | 11-20 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 71-69 vs Cal

Next Game

Opponent: Utah

Utah Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Cal

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-24

4-9 | 7-24 Overall Rank: 135th

135th Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st

71st Last Game: L 71-69 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Opponent: @ USC

@ USC Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Oregon State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 9-21

9-4 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: W 86-70 vs USC

Next Game