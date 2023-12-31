The Seattle Seahawks (8-7) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 41 points has been set for the outing.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Seahawks and the Steelers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Steelers have led three times, have been behind seven times, and have been tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Steelers have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in 10 games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have won the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Seahawks have been outscored in the fourth quarter nine times and outscored their opponent six times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

In the Steelers' 15 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Seahawks have led six times (3-3 in those games), have trailed eight times (4-4), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

At the end of the first half, the Steelers have led three times and have trailed 12 times.

2nd Half

In 15 games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (6-0 record in those games), lost eight times (2-6), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 12.5 points on average in the second half.

Through 15 games this year, the Steelers have won the second half six times, lost eight times, and been knotted up one time.

