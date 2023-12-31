The Seattle Seahawks' (8-7) injury report heading into their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) currently has 17 players. The matchup kicks at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 31 from Lumen Field.

In their most recent game, the Seahawks beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17.

Their last time out, the Steelers deefated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-11.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Shoulder Questionable D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Out Nick Bellore LB Knee Questionable Dre'Mont Jones DE Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Frank Clark DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Mario Edwards Jr. DE Knee Out Jordyn Brooks LB Knee Out Tre Brown CB Heel Full Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Out D.K. Metcalf WR Back Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Fant TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Damien Lewis OG Neck Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Bradford OG Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Devon Witherspoon CB Hip Questionable Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jake Bobo WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jason Peters OT Foot Out

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Questionable Minkah Fitzpatrick S Knee Out Elandon Roberts LB Pectoral Out Trenton Thompson DB Neck Out

Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks are totaling 319.6 yards per game on offense (22nd in NFL), and they rank 26th on defense with 358.6 yards allowed per game.

The Seahawks are putting up 21.3 points per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank 23rd defensively with 23.5 points allowed per game.

The Seahawks are compiling 229.3 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 19th, allowing 229 passing yards per game.

Seattle has been a bottom-five run offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 90.3 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks are ranked 27th in the NFL (129.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 19 forced turnovers (21st in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (seventh in NFL), the Seahawks' +3 turnover margin ranks 11th in the NFL.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-4)

Seahawks (-4) Moneyline: Seahawks (-200), Steelers (+165)

Seahawks (-200), Steelers (+165) Total: 41 points

