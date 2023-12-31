The Seattle Seahawks (8-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) square off at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Seahawks Insights

The Seahawks rack up 21.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 per outing the Steelers allow.

The Seahawks collect 28.6 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Steelers allow per outing (348.2).

This season, Seattle piles up 90.3 yards per game on the ground, 27.2 fewer than Pittsburgh allows per outing (117.5).

This year, the Seahawks have 16 turnovers, eight fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (24).

Seahawks Home Performance

The Seahawks score 22.3 points per game in home games (one more than their overall average), and give up 23 at home (0.5 less than overall).

The Seahawks accumulate 327.3 yards per game at home (7.7 more than their overall average), and give up 356 at home (2.6 less than overall).

Seattle racks up 217.6 passing yards per game in home games (11.7 less than its overall average), and gives up 237 at home (eight more than overall).

At home, the Seahawks accumulate 109.7 rushing yards per game and give up 119. That's more than they gain overall (90.3), and less than they allow (129.6).

The Seahawks' offensive third-down percentage at home (33.7%) is lower than their overall average (35.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (49.1%) is higher than overall (46.8%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at San Francisco L 28-16 FOX 12/18/2023 Philadelphia W 20-17 ABC/ESPN 12/24/2023 at Tennessee W 20-17 CBS 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX 1/7/2024 at Arizona - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.