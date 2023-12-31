According to oddsmakers, the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7). This game has a point total of 41.5.

The Seahawks' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Steelers. As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Seahawks, here are their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Other Week 17 Odds

Seattle vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. Steelers Betting Insights

So far this season, Seattle has put together an 8-6-1 record against the spread.

The Seahawks have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in six of Seattle's 15 games with a set total.

Pittsburgh's record against the spread in 2023 is 8-7-0.

The Steelers are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been five Pittsburgh games (out of 15) that went over the total this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.