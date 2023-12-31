The Seattle Seahawks (8-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) meet at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Seahawks and the Steelers.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 3.5 41 -185 +150

Seahawks vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle's outings this year have an average total of 44.4, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Seahawks have put together an 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have won six of their seven games as moneyline favorites this year (85.7%).

Seattle has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have played six games this season that finished with a point total above 41 points.

The average total for Pittsburgh's games this season is 39.1 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Steelers have gone 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Steelers have been underdogs in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 21.3 19 23.5 22 44.4 8 15 Steelers 17.1 28 19.4 7 39.1 6 15

Seahawks vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

Seattle has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

In its past three contests, Seattle has not gone over the total.

The Seahawks have been outscored by 32 points this season (2.2 points per game), and opponents of the Steelers have outscored them by 34 points (2.3 per game).

Steelers

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

The Steelers' past three games have all gone over the total.

The Seahawks have been outscored by 32 points this season (2.2 per game), and opponents of the Steelers have outscored them by 34 points (2.3 per game).

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 43.4 45.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 24.6 25.6 ATS Record 8-6-1 3-4-0 5-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-9-0 4-3-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-1 1-5

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.1 38.3 40.3 Implied Team Total AVG 21.1 21.1 21.2 ATS Record 8-7-0 5-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 4-5-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-2 2-2

