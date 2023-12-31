Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett will be up against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 17, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Lockett has hauled in 76 passes on 113 targets for 813 yards and four scores, averaging 54.2 yards per game so far this year.

Lockett vs. the Steelers

Lockett vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The 230.7 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Steelers' defense ranks 22nd in the NFL with 21 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Lockett Receiving Insights

In seven of 15 games this year, Lockett has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lockett has been targeted on 113 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season (22.0% target share).

He has been targeted 113 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (77th in NFL).

Lockett has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of 15 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has four total touchdowns this season (13.3% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

With 10 red zone targets, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 12/24/2023 Week 16 11 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 6 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

