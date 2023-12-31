Looking for an up-to-date view of the WCC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Gonzaga

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-7

9-4 | 22-7 Odds to Win WCC: -140

-140 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th

55th Last Game: L 84-74 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Opponent: Pepperdine

Pepperdine Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Saint Mary's (CA)

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 22-8

9-6 | 22-8 Odds to Win WCC: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 66-46 vs Kent State

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Diego

@ San Diego Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. San Francisco

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-6

11-4 | 24-6 Odds to Win WCC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th

166th Last Game: W 92-42 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pacific

@ Pacific Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: WCC Network

4. Santa Clara

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-13

9-6 | 17-13 Odds to Win WCC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: L 66-58 vs Yale

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount

@ Loyola Marymount Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Loyola Marymount

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-14

7-7 | 15-14 Odds to Win WCC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st

171st Last Game: L 79-66 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

Opponent: Santa Clara

Santa Clara Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. San Diego

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 13-16

10-5 | 13-16 Odds to Win WCC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 166th

166th Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd

232nd Last Game: W 78-65 vs Westcliff

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Mary's (CA)

Saint Mary's (CA) Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Pepperdine

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 10-19

7-8 | 10-19 Odds to Win WCC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 193rd

193rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd

153rd Last Game: W 83-47 vs Westcliff

Next Game

Opponent: @ Gonzaga

@ Gonzaga Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

8. Portland

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-23

6-9 | 6-23 Odds to Win WCC: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: L 55-54 vs Temple

Next Game

Opponent: Pacific

Pacific Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 TV Channel: WCC Network

9. Pacific

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 4-25

6-9 | 4-25 Odds to Win WCC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 352nd

352nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: W 80-66 vs Cal Maritime

Next Game