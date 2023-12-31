Who’s the Best Team in the WCC? See our Weekly WCC Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the WCC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
WCC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Gonzaga
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Odds to Win WCC: -140
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
- Last Game: L 84-74 vs San Diego State
Next Game
- Opponent: Pepperdine
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
2. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win WCC: +140
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 66-46 vs Kent State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Diego
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. San Francisco
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Odds to Win WCC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
- Last Game: W 92-42 vs Mississippi Valley State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pacific
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: WCC Network
4. Santa Clara
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win WCC: +3500
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
- Last Game: L 66-58 vs Yale
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Loyola Marymount
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Odds to Win WCC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
- Last Game: L 79-66 vs Tarleton State
Next Game
- Opponent: Santa Clara
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. San Diego
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Odds to Win WCC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 166th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
- Last Game: W 78-65 vs Westcliff
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. Pepperdine
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Odds to Win WCC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 193rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
- Last Game: W 83-47 vs Westcliff
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Gonzaga
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
8. Portland
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Odds to Win WCC: +6600
- Overall Rank: 277th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th
- Last Game: L 55-54 vs Temple
Next Game
- Opponent: Pacific
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: WCC Network
9. Pacific
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Odds to Win WCC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 352nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
- Last Game: W 80-66 vs Cal Maritime
Next Game
- Opponent: San Francisco
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: WCC Network
