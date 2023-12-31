Who is the team to beat at the top of the WCC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

WCC Power Rankings

1. Gonzaga Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 29-2

13-2 | 29-2 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 67-56 vs New Mexico
Next Game Opponent: @ Portland

@ Portland Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 2. Santa Clara Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 24-5

12-3 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd

153rd Last Game: W 65-55 vs Arizona State
Next Game Opponent: Pacific

Pacific Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 3. Portland Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-10

8-6 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 67-54 vs Portland State
Next Game Opponent: Gonzaga

Gonzaga Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. Pacific Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-13

8-5 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 161st

161st Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th

116th Last Game: L 93-75 vs Columbia
Next Game Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)

@ Saint Mary's (CA) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 5. Saint Mary's (CA) Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 14-15

7-7 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 162nd

162nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th

107th Last Game: W 70-52 vs San Jose State
Next Game Opponent: Pacific

Pacific Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 6. Loyola Marymount Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-17

5-7 | 9-17 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th

117th Last Game: L 61-58 vs Lamar
Next Game Opponent: San Francisco

San Francisco Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 7. San Francisco Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-22

3-9 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 212th

212th Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th

109th Last Game: L 74-67 vs Columbia
Next Game Opponent: Brown

Brown Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 8. San Diego Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-21

4-9 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 219th

219th Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 70-61 vs Brown
Next Game Opponent: Pepperdine

Pepperdine Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 9. Pepperdine Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 2-25

4-9 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 291st

291st Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd

162nd Last Game: W 78-70 vs Cal State LA
Next Game Opponent: @ San Diego

@ San Diego Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

