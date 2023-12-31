Who’s the Best Team in the WCC? See our Weekly Women's WCC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the WCC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WCC Power Rankings
1. Gonzaga
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 29-2
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 67-56 vs New Mexico
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Portland
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Santa Clara
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
- Last Game: W 65-55 vs Arizona State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Pacific
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
3. Portland
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
- Last Game: W 67-54 vs Portland State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Gonzaga
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Pacific
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 161st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
- Last Game: L 93-75 vs Columbia
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
5. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 162nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
- Last Game: W 70-52 vs San Jose State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Pacific
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
6. Loyola Marymount
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-17
- Overall Rank: 195th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
- Last Game: L 61-58 vs Lamar
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: San Francisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
7. San Francisco
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 212th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
- Last Game: L 74-67 vs Columbia
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Brown
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
8. San Diego
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 219th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
- Last Game: L 70-61 vs Brown
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Pepperdine
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
9. Pepperdine
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 291st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
- Last Game: W 78-70 vs Cal State LA
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Diego
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.