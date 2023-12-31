Will Dissly will be running routes against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Seattle Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Dissly has 14 receptions (19 targets) for 126 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per game this year.

Dissly vs. the Steelers

Dissly vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

17 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The Steelers allow 230.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Steelers have allowed 21 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 22nd in league play.

Seahawks Player Previews

Will Dissly Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-115)

Dissly Receiving Insights

In five of six games this year, Dissly has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dissly has 3.7% of his team's target share (19 targets on 514 passing attempts).

He has averaged 6.6 yards per target (126 yards on 19 targets).

Dissly, in 11 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Dissly's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 12/24/2023 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

