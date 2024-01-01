For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 3:00 PM ET, is Alexander Wennberg a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wennberg stats and insights

  • Wennberg has scored in five of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Wennberg has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 9.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:27 Home W 2-1 OT
12/27/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:40 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:38 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:27 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:58 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:01 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:02 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.