Will Andre Burakovsky Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 1?
Can we count on Andre Burakovsky lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Andre Burakovsky score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Burakovsky stats and insights
- Burakovsky is yet to score through eight games this season.
- In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Burakovsky has picked up one assist on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
