Andre Burakovsky Game Preview: Kraken vs. Golden Knights - January 1
Andre Burakovsky and the Seattle Kraken will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. Prop bets for Burakovsky in that upcoming Kraken-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Andre Burakovsky vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Burakovsky Season Stats Insights
- Burakovsky's plus-minus this season, in 9:43 per game on the ice, is -2.
- Through eight games this year, Burakovsky has yet to score a goal.
- Burakovsky has tallied point in two of eight games this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Burakovsky has an assist in two of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.
- The implied probability that Burakovsky goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Burakovsky going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.
Burakovsky Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +21.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|8
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|4
|0
|Goals
|2
|3
|Assists
|2
