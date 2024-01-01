Should you bet on Brian Dumoulin to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Monday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dumoulin stats and insights

  • Dumoulin has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
  • Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are allowing 102 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Home W 2-1 OT
12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:20 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:15 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.