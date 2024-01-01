Should you bet on Brian Dumoulin to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Monday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dumoulin stats and insights

Dumoulin has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Dumoulin has no points on the power play.

Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are allowing 102 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:20 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:15 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.