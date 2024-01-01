Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 1?
Should you bet on Brian Dumoulin to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Monday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumoulin stats and insights
- Dumoulin has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
- Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
- Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are allowing 102 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Dumoulin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:15
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|L 2-1
Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
