Should you bet on Eeli Tolvanen to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Monday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

  • In eight of 37 games this season, Tolvanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).
  • Tolvanen has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • Tolvanen's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are allowing 102 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 2-1 OT
12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:28 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:40 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:24 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:13 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

