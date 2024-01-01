The Seattle Kraken, with Eeli Tolvanen, will be in action Monday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. If you're considering a wager on Tolvanen against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 16:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In eight of 37 games this season, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tolvanen has a point in 18 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Tolvanen has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 12 of 37 games played.

Tolvanen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

There is a 34.5% chance of Tolvanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 3 21 Points 0 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

