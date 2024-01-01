Jerami Grant and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be facing off versus the Phoenix Suns on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Grant put up 27 points, six rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 134-128 win against the Spurs.

With prop bets available for Grant, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.4 20.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.0 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.2 PRA -- 29 27.9 PR -- 26.4 24.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.1



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 15.8% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.5 per contest.

Grant is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Grant's opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Suns are the 15th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 114.4 points per contest.

The Suns allow 40.7 rebounds per game, best in the league.

The Suns concede 25.2 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Suns allow 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Jerami Grant vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 36 22 1 4 3 2 0 11/21/2023 36 26 4 6 5 1 1

