Jerami Grant vs. Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:45 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (17-15) have a home matchup with Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) at Footprint Center on Monday, January 1. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jerami Grant vs. Devin Booker Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jerami Grant
|Devin Booker
|Total Fantasy Pts
|853.1
|1034
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|31.6
|45
|Fantasy Rank
|14
|52
Jerami Grant vs. Devin Booker Insights
Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers
- Grant's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
- The Trail Blazers put up 109.4 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 115.2 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -179 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.
- The 41.8 rebounds per game Portland accumulates rank 24th in the league, 2.9 fewer than the 44.7 its opponents grab.
- The Trail Blazers make 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc (21st in NBA). They are making 1.6 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.8 per game at 32.7%.
- Portland forces 14.8 turnovers per game (third in league) while committing 14.2 (25th in NBA).
Devin Booker & the Suns
- Devin Booker is averaging 27.1 points, 8 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.
- The Suns average 115.4 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 114.4 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +34 scoring differential overall.
- Phoenix prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It is recording 43.8 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 40.7 per outing.
- The Suns connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 12.7 on average.
- Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 14.1 (23rd in the league) while its opponents average 11.7.
Jerami Grant vs. Devin Booker Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jerami Grant
|Devin Booker
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-5.7
|3.9
|Usage Percentage
|26%
|30.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|58.6%
|59.8%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.4%
|8.3%
|Assist Pct
|12.3%
|36.2%
