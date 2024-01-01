The Phoenix Suns (17-15) will host Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) at Footprint Center on Monday, January 1, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Jerami Grant vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jerami Grant Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 853.1 1318.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 31.6 47.1 Fantasy Rank 9 52

Jerami Grant vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant provides the Trail Blazers 22.4 points, 4 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Trail Blazers' -179 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.4 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 115.2 per contest (18th in league).

Portland ranks 24th in the league at 41.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 fewer than the 44.7 its opponents average.

The Trail Blazers hit 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.6 more than their opponents.

Portland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 14.2 per game (25th in league) and force 14.8 (third in NBA).

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant averages 29.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6 assists per game, making 52.5% of shots from the floor and 47.7% from beyond the arc (second in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Suns score 115.4 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 114.4 (15th in the league) for a +34 scoring differential overall.

Phoenix pulls down 43.8 rebounds per game (16th in the league) while conceding 40.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

The Suns connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.7. They shoot 37.3% from deep while their opponents hit 36.4% from long range.

Phoenix has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA play), 2.4 more than the 11.7 it forces on average (27th in the league).

Jerami Grant vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Jerami Grant Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game -5.7 3.5 Usage Percentage 26% 31.1% True Shooting Pct 58.6% 64.3% Total Rebound Pct 6.4% 9.7% Assist Pct 12.3% 28.6%

